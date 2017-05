SCHOOLCRAFT TWP, Mich. — A burning shed led authorities in Kalamazoo County to finding a dead man inside.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Deputies went to the 11000 block of Portage Road on a call of a shed fire. It was put out by South County Fire, who in doing so discovered a 39-year-old local man lying inside dead.

His name isn’t being released until his family is notified.

The cause of the fire and the manner of the man’s death is still under investigation.