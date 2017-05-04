Detroit seeks plans for neighborhood improvement strategies

Posted 6:09 AM, May 4, 2017, by

(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit officials are seeking proposals to help create economic development and other strategies in parts of the city.

The proposals for planning and design services are targeted at the Russell Woods-Nardin Park, Jefferson-Chalmers and Campau-Banglatown neighborhoods.

Similar efforts are ongoing in four other neighborhoods. Plans already are being implemented in the Livernois-McNichols and East Riverfront areas.

Studies will coordinate planning with community groups to identify key issues and come up with possible solutions.

Detroit Planning and Development Director Maurice Cox says the “latest studies provide the city with an opportunity to allow residents to drive the vision of their own neighborhoods.”

