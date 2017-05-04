× GRPS Superintendent to give State of the Schools Address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– You’re invited to learn more about the vision, direction & future of Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal plans to give the ‘State of the Schools’ address Thursday, May 4th.

It’s set for 6 p.m. at GRPS University, located at 1400 Fuller Ave. NE. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

You’re urged to RSVP by contacting Dana Bialk, at 616-819-2193 or bialkd@grps.org.

If you can’t make it, you can watch it live here.