GRPS to offer Early/Middle College program at Ottawa Hills High

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the largest school districts in West Michigan and on Thursday night, an announcement was made that will make college accessible for more students.

Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal capped her 6th State of Our Schools address by announcing that Ottawa Hills High School will be the home to the district’s first Early/Middle College, which will give students the opportunity to graduate with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree after completing a 5-year program, all at no costs to the students. The district says this could save students at least $7,000 per degree.

Partnering with Grand Rapids Community College, GRPS says their investing $17 million into a career technical center with focuses on technology, homeland security, engineering, cosmetology, communications, and marketing.

There’s a partnership with Florida A&M University to offer nine $50,000 scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.

Neal also applauded the district’s graduation rate in her speech, which has gone up 50% since she’s started as superintendent.