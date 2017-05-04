Horsin’ Around at the Derby raising money for program scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People and animals alike will be "horsin' around" for a good cause at the Horsin' Around at the Derby event Saturday.

Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding offers many programs that benefit people with a wide range of disabilities. Equest Center believes horseback riding provides a sense of independence and freedom from their disability, making them feel normal.

Their programs combine instruction of traditional horsemanship skills with concepts of physical therapy and social/emotional therapies.

Equest Center hosts several fundraisers, like Horsin' Around at the Derby, every year to create scholarships for families that need help paying for therapy sessions, materials, and other items required for the program.

At Horsin' Around at the Derby, people can play with the ponies and take part in live and silent auctions to raise money for the Equest Center's programs. Everyone that attends is highly encouraged to wear derby attire.

Horsin' Around at the Derby for Equest's Kids is happening on Saturday, May 6 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will take place at 3777 Rector Avenue Northeast in Rockford.

For more information on this event, visit equestderby.com.