Huizenga talks about vote to repeal and replace Obamacare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Congressman Bill Huizenga spoke with FOX 17 News live early Thursday evening after casting his vote in support of the American Health Care Act.

The bill is being branded as the repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act that Republicans have been promising throughout the 2016 campaign season and beyond. It passed the House of Representatives 217-213.

Huizenga is one of three representatives from West Michigan who voted for the bill. Reps Justin Amash and Fred Upton also supported it.

Tuesday, Upton said he wouldn't vote for it, citing concerns with coverages for pre-existing conditions. He changed his vote after meeting with President Trump Wednesday.

Huizenga issued this statement after the vote:

“While today is a significant first step, it’s important to remember that this is the beginning, not the end of the journey to fix our nation’s broken healthcare system. The American Health Care Act provides the relief countless families across West Michigan have been asking for. The AHCA repeals the job-destroying taxes and punitive mandates of Obamacare while lowering premiums and restoring the freedom for hardworking Michiganders to choose the healthcare plan that best fits their needs – not what Washington dictates they must have.

"This legislation also includes important protections for Americans to ensure those with a pre-existing condition are not denied coverage. Lastly, in terms of Medicaid, the AHCA provides states with the flexibility and tools necessary to innovate so each state can meet the unique needs of their residents. As the American Health Care Act heads to the Senate, I encourage our Senators to remember that Obamacare is collapsing. It’s time to move away from the Washington knows best mentality and let the American people make their own health care decisions.”