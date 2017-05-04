Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area firearms instructor has accidentally shot and wounded a man attending a gun training class.

Livonia Police Detective Capt. Robert Nenciarini tells MLive.com for a story Thursday that the gun was fired Saturday at a gun range west of Detroit.

Nenciarini says the 44-year-old instructor was conducting a class for people seeking concealed pistol licenses when he “pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at the door separating the two classrooms and fired a round.”

A 39-year-old Detroit man in another classroom was struck in both legs.

The instructor was not arrested, but could face charges in the shooting.

1 Comment

  • Michael

    A great example of the, “Just because you can doesn’t mean YOU should” statement.

    I really wish more of 2nd amendment nuts understood that.

    Reply