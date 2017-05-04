Leigh Ann faces her fear of heights at Treetop Adventure Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Treetop Adventure Park is getting ready to open for their second year, meaning that they're looking for people ready to take their thrills to new heights.

The adventure park has multiple ropes courses for first time beginners, up to those who are ready to take a challenge, as well as some new zip lines for those looking to have a little fun up in the trees.

Todd and Leigh Ann brought out their adventurous sides and went up into the high ropes course, and even conquered some fears along the way.

To kick off summer, Treetop Adventure Park is hosting a special event on Saturday, May 20. From 3 to 9 p.m., there will be discounted climbing tickets available for $20, and zip line rides available for $5-$10. There will also be vendors, giveaways, prizes, a DJ and more.

Treetop Adventure Park is located on 2121 Celebration Drive Northeast. For more information on hours and ticket prices, call (616)-226-3993 or visit treetopadventuregrandrapids.com.