Trump to visit Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia

Posted 11:46 AM, May 4, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first foreign trip will include stops in Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia before visits to NATO and a summit in Italy.

Trump is expected to take his first overseas trip as president later this month with the multi-stop tour, two White House officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement later Thursday.

The announcement follows Trump’s meeting on Wednesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Trump’s vows to mediate peace between Israel and Palestine. Trump also met with Catholic cardinals earlier Thursday ahead of his trip to the Vatican.

The White House had said previously that Trump would travel to Belgium and Italy for the G7 summit before Memorial Day.

The trips were first reported by Politico.

