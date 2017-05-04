Two people charged with misdemeanors in ‘assassination’ game prank gone bad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two people have been charged with “simple assault” for scaring a local woman with Nerf guns during an “assassination game” last week.

The Kent County Prosecutor says that Elizabeth Jacobs and Basil Wiering are charged with misdemeanors which carry a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and $500 fines.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says that the game was being played by Grand Rapids Christian High School students, but is a popular game in other areas of the country as well. He notes that a school in New Jersey was locked down once during a game. He says that the charges are to hold people accountable for actions that allegedly went beyond “what a game should entail.

Becker also says that with more people carrying concealed weapons, incidents with players could turn into tragedy.

Becker says that he doesn’t intend to seek any jail time with the case but to prevent future incidents like this.