Wet spring could bring more ticks this summer

IONIA, Mich. -- The Ionia County Health Department says when you head out to enjoy the warmer weather, keep in mind that ticks will be out as well. The wet weather we've had so far this spring provides a favorable environment for tick eggs to survive.

According to entomologists at Michigan State University, they started getting reports of tick activity in February this year. Normally, such reports don't come out until late March or early April.

The Ionia County Health Department says the mild winter is to blame for the early start to tick season.

"A mild winter will make it so that fewer ticks are killed over the course of the winter," says Ken Bowen, a Health Officer with the County of Ionia. "It will also make them more active earlier on in the spring."

To reduce the tick population around your home, mow your lawn on a regular basis and keep your yard free of brush.