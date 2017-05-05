Boy hit by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – A 9-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Godfrey Avenue SW in Wyoming. Police say the boy tried to cross the street between two parked vehicles.

The boy was able to get back up after being hit by the vehicle. He was taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any other information about the incident should call Wyoming Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.