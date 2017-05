Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Cinco De Mayo! To celebrate, The Beltline Bar brought lots of food and drinks and shared their specials with us:

$5 House Margaritas

$6 Tijuana Sweet Heat Margaritas

$3.50 Mexican Bottled Beers

$8 Corona-Ritas

$14.99 Famous 2XL Wet Burritos

The Beltline Bar is located on 16 28th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their food items and specials, call (616)-245-0494.