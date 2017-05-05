Deputies: Teen sexually assaulted in Oshtemo Twp.

Posted 12:40 PM, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:51PM, May 5, 2017

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County sheriff is investigating a sexual assault in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say the 17-year-old victim reported she was walking in the 6300 block of Quail Run at about 4:30pm Thursday when she was approached by a man in a silver Toyota passenger car. She told deputies that he forced her into the car and sexually assaulted her. He then released her from the car in the same area.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 18-22 years old, with short brown hair. He is described as tall and thin.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Toyota car with a tan interior.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s