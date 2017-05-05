Deputies: Teen sexually assaulted in Oshtemo Twp.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County sheriff is investigating a sexual assault in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say the 17-year-old victim reported she was walking in the 6300 block of Quail Run at about 4:30pm Thursday when she was approached by a man in a silver Toyota passenger car. She told deputies that he forced her into the car and sexually assaulted her. He then released her from the car in the same area.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 18-22 years old, with short brown hair. He is described as tall and thin.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Toyota car with a tan interior.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.