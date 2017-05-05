Frost and freeze possible for West Michigan

West Michigan – High pressure will build into the Great Lakes into next week with dry weather but cool temperatures.

Our latest 7 day forecast keeps West Michigan dry through the middle of next week with the next chance of rain Friday. Notice the morning lows early next week. Both Monday and Tuesday morning we have forecast lows dropping to or below freezing. Frost or Freeze Advisories are possible.

One computer has lows in the low-mid 30s for early Sunday, except upper 30s to around 40 along the lakeshore.

Early Monday looks even colder, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s in most of West Michigan. These temperature forecasts are highly dependent on wind speed and the amount of cloudiness.

Farmers and homeowners should keep an eye on the latest forecast, and be prepared to take action to protect plants and fruit buds.