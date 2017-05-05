Great Strides Walks raising Cystic Fibrosis awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to fighting diseases like Cystic Fibrosis, sometimes those affected and their families can feel helpless. However there's a way to help raise awareness and fight for a cure by lacing up those tennis shoes and take part in The Great Strides Walks.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic life-shortening disease that makes breathing more difficult. Liz Buist and her daughter, Kennedy, share their story of Cystic Fibrosis and why they walk.

There will be walks at the following times and locations:

May 6- Millennium Park, Grand Rapids

Registration starts at 9 a.m.

May 13- Mayor's Riverfront Park, Kalamazoo

Registration starts at 10 a.m.

May 21- Lakeshore Middle School, Grand Haven

Registration starts at 1 p.m.

June 4- Location TBD, Muskegon

Registrations starts at 12 p.m.

For more information and to sign up for the walk, call (248)-269-8759 or visit fightcf.cff.org.