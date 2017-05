MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Muskegon Heights are looking for a suspect in a shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Sanford, according to Muskegon Heights police. One person, a man in his 30s, was shot in the chest. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are actively searching for a suspect in the area.

We’ll have more details when they become available.