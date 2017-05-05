Morning Buzz: Cinco De Mayo Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. There are lots of celebrations and deals to be found for Cinco De Mayo.

The Downtown Market has vendors offering some specialty items, plus guests can indulge in some spicy foods like brisket tacos, spicy mac and cheese, churro ice cream, and featured margaritas.

As for other places giving out deals, there is certainly no shortage out there.

Chili’s has any beer or margarita for $5.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving a free shirt to the first 100 customers, as well as $5 burritos at participating locations.

On the Border is selling its Cinco-Ritas for $4, as well as other specials.

Be sure to check other Mexican restaurants in the area to see what specials they have.

2. The Flint water crisis is being turned into a movie with Queen Latifa to star in the leading role.

She’s hoping her role and the film will bring attention to what she calls one of the “great American tragedies of this century.”

The movie follows the story of women from Flint who sought for justice for people who unknowingly used the lead-tainted water.

The movie, titled “Flint,” will air on Lifetime this fall.

3. The State of Michigan is having a huge garage sale on Saturday.

The stae is selling a wide variety of items they’ve collected from colleges, airports, public agencies and police departments.

Items for sale include sporting goods, electronics, jewelry, instruments, computers and tools.

The sale is happening at MiStore at 3111 West St. Joseph in Lansing.

The sale goes from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be no refunds for any items sold.

4. Stores across the U.S. will celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

Fanfare in Kalamazoo on South Westnedge Avenue is just one of the many stores giving out free books.

Rookies in Lowell will also have comic book artists and characters on hand for photos.

Vault of Midnight in downtown Grand Rapids will have free books, events and contests including a cosplay contest with prizes.

In total over 2,000 stores across the world are participating.

5. A Grand Rapids Community Police Officer is getting a lot of attention for his good looks.

Someone snapped a picture of Officer Ricky Urena at the immigration rally on Monday, and it’s been shared thousands of times since.

He’s received hundreds of Facebook messages and lots of people adding him on Facebook and SanpChat.

He’s even getting stopped on the streets as Fox 17 interviewed him.

While it’s all in good fun, Officer Urena says he’s grateful for a job that reaches so many lives.