One person dead in Battle Creek shooting; suspect sought

Posted 11:34 AM, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, May 5, 2017
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Battle Creek are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened about 10:30am  on West Michigan Avenue near Bedford Road.

Few details are available, but police say they are looking for a suspect who is described as a white man, wearing a blue sweatshirt with a purple bandana and blue jeans.  One person is dead.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

