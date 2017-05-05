× One person dead in Battle Creek shooting; suspect sought

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Battle Creek are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened about 10:30am on West Michigan Avenue near Bedford Road.

Few details are available, but police say they are looking for a suspect who is described as a white man, wearing a blue sweatshirt with a purple bandana and blue jeans. One person is dead.

We’ll have more details when they become available.