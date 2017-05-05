× Sheriff: Suspect in custody in 2004 murder of Zeeland man and his girlfriend

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. – The sheriff’s department in Sonoma County announced a suspect in the murder of a Zeeland man on a California beach in 2004.

Jason Allen, 26, and his girlfriend, Lindsay Cutshall, 23, were shot and killed while camping on a Sonoma County beach in 2004. No arrests had been made until now.

Police identified the suspect in the case as Shaun Gallon.

Allen was originally from Zeeland. Cutshall was from Ohio. The two were counselors together at a camp in California.

We’ll have more details when they become available.