Sheriff: Suspect in custody in 2004 murder of Zeeland man and his girlfriend

Posted 1:40 PM, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:55PM, May 5, 2017

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. – The sheriff’s department in Sonoma County announced a suspect in the murder of a Zeeland man on a California beach in 2004.

Jason Allen, 26, and his girlfriend, Lindsay Cutshall, 23, were shot and killed while camping on a Sonoma County beach in 2004. No arrests had been made until now.

Police identified the suspect in the case as Shaun Gallon.

Allen was originally from Zeeland. Cutshall was from Ohio. The two were counselors together at a camp in California.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s