Track meet honoring fallen solider helps at-risk Battle Creek students

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — More than a decade after his death, the memory of a fallen solider from Battle Creek lives on in his high school and community.

Army Staff Sgt. Michael Dickinson II was 26 when he was killed in 2006 after being caught in sniper fire in Iraq. His mother, Vicki Dickinson, says he was in the last days of his service and training his replacement. He was just about 2 weeks away from returning home.

To honor his memory, Harper Creek High School held a track meet called “Spirit of the Wild,” which raised raise money for a scholarship set up in his name: the SSG. Michael A. Dickinson II Memorial Fund.

Friday, $450 was raised to help at-risk students attend a summer camp to promote healthy lifestyles.

Vicki says the event went very well, especially considering how chilly it was outside.

“I feel every year it will get better,” Vicki said.

His mother says Michael had wanted to join the army ever since he was 4, and wanted to follow in the footsteps of family members who had served before him. He enlisted when he was 17.

Vicki says Michael was involved in sports all throughout his tenure at Harper Creek, but really showed a passion for music and language. This led him to specialize in psychological operations, or PSYOPS.

In 2004, he got married and had a daughter, as well as being a father to 4 step-children.

Vicki says she and the Harper Creek coaching staff are looking forward to being able to host more events in the future in Michael’s honor.

“He loved life, he loved people,” Vicki said.