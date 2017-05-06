Chocolate making class for Mother’s and Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich - Chocolates are great, making memories and chocolate at the same time are better.

Chocolate's by Grimaldi hosts chocolate making classes that are perfect for the entire family, date night, or girl's night out.

The 90-minute class teaches you to make a one of a kind chocolate bar, where you pick the flavors, mix-in's, even the decorations.

The class is $35 and they fill up fast.

if you don't have the time do take the class, stop by and pick up a sweet treat for your loved one.

Chocolate's by Grimaldi is located at 219 N. 7th St. in Grand Haven.

For more info, visit their website.