Coppercraft Distillery relaunches with restaurant, drink for Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — Just in time for Tulip Time, Coppercraft Distillery, 184 120th Ave, has reopened with a full-service restaurant and an exclsuive drink made just for the festival called ‘Tulip Julep’.

The distillery’s relaunch now features shared plates and entrees in addition to its full menu of classic and unique hand-made, artisan cocktails.

The ‘Tulip Julep,’ is their distinctive Applejack which will be available at multiple events and restaurants during the annual festival which is going on now until May 14.

For more information, visit their website.