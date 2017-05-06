Event to benefit pets at Kalamazoo Humane Society

Posted 2:21 AM, May 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:25AM, May 6, 2017

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Dozens of people expected to take part in the 33rd annual Dog Walk and K9 Festival Saturday.

The event will take place in Prairie View County Park and then end in a festival-like atmosphere with music, food, vendors, contests and activities for the whole family (including the dog!).

The event begins at 9 a.m. with a quick welcome from the Kalamazoo Humane Society at the starting line, and ends at 2 p.m.

Proceeds will go to help the Kalamazoo Humane Society meet its goal and raise $75,000 for food, vet care, and spay or neuter assistance.

There will be a two mile walk, an obstacle course for the dog, and some other fun events.

