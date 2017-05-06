× Hundreds of dollars reportedly stolen from Boomer Park concessions building in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Officials say the concessions building at Boomer Park was the target of a morning break-in and robbery Saturday morning.

Members of the AYSO Region 902 say they made the discovery around 8 a.m. in Cedar Springs.

The window was reportedly cracked open, as well as $500 to $600 were stolen from the cash register. Slim Jims were also missing.

Board members say the money went towards keeping the costs reasonable for players and helping with tournaments and much more.

Anna Nozkowski is the Regional Commissioner and spoke with FOX 17 over the weekend.

“It goes toward our field maintenance, there’s paint we have to purchase, equipment soccer balls, nets, flags, uniforms whatever it takes care of the whole thing pretty much,” said Nozkowski.

This incident is allegedly similar to the Skinner Field break-ins that have happened several times.

Nozkowski had a message for those who may have done this.

“We put a lot of work into this and they’re just taking from the kids, this is all volunteer. None of us get paid to be out here and you see what’s going on just games lots of volunteers; parents, grandparents, so they’re are directly stealing from kids.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“Think about what you’re doing you can be better than this and if you’re bored come out and volunteer, we’ve got all sorts of jobs that we can put you to work doing, legitimately,” said Nozkowski.