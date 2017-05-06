John Ball Zoo hosts ‘Party for the Planet’

Credit Lin Taylor - photo from John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to get out of the house and do something fun with the kids Saturday, the John Ball Zoo invites you to its ‘Party for the World! ‘

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., is being held to bring local conservation organizations together at the zoo.

Families will learn how small actions in their own neighborhood can make big impacts in saving our world`s resources and wildlife.

Kids will also learn easy ways to reduce, reuse and recycle and will get to make seed bombs to start their own gardens.

