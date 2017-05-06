Law to help identify lost, injured people with special needs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation designed to help identify lost or injured people with special needs has been signed into law by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Michigan allows for the fingerprinting of children under age 17 if parents or guardians request it. Snyder signed bills this week to let parents and guardians of those who have special needs ask law enforcement for fingerprints and photos to be taken.

Supporters say the move will assist law enforcement in reuniting families when those with special needs are scared or unable to identify themselves. Caregivers would pay the state police for the extra cost of fingerprinting and taking photos.