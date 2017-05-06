× Neighbor: Cigarette sparks double house fire

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Large flames from a house fire ended up spreading to a neighboring home Saturday destroying both homes.

The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 100 block of Oak Street, according to dispatchers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

A man who lives at the neighboring home says the fire started in the garage of the home next door after a plastic ash tray caught fire from a lit cigarette.

The fire quickly spread to that neighbor’s home, leaving both homes uninhabitable, according to the neighbor who says everything is a complete loss.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time and that portion of Oak Street has since reopened.

No official cause has been released from investigators.