Teenage driver dies in Isabella County crash and fire

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager is the presumed victim who was killed in a crash and fire early Saturday morning.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on North Coldwater Road near El Camino Grande Road in Sherman Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 2004 Ford Escape fully engulfed in flames in a yard.

At the same time, the Nottawa Sherman Fire Department was arriving at the scene. Fire fighters extinguished the flames and discovered a single body inside the vehicle.

The vehicle appeared to have left the roadway and traveled through a ditch for a short distance before hitting a driveway and flipping end over end.

Deputies investigating the accident were able to locate a partial vehicle identification number. This partial number came up with a possible registration match to a residence in the Weidman area. Deputies made contact at that residence and determined the driver to possibly be a 19-year-old woman from the Weidman area.

The victim cannot be positively identified until the Medical Examiner’s Office at Sparrow confirms the identity.

The Nottawa Sherman Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, Isabella County Central Dispatch, Isabella County Victims Service Unit and Sparrow Medical Examiner Investigator assisted the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department at the scene.