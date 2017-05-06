× There’s now an app to buy new furniture from the comfort of your couch

(CNN) – You may no longer have to leave your house to shop for furniture.

An app called ‘Houzz’ now allows shoppers to virtually preview what furniture and decor would look like in their home before they buy it.

The app will show your room where they’d like to see the item.

Shoppers can then either use the app to buy the item, or create a sketch to share with friends or home promos like interior designers.

The new feature helps people overcome what it calls the “imagination gap” in buying furniture online.