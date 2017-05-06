Tom+Chee adding an unexpected ingredient to classic menu items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – It’s not what you’d expect on a grilled cheese or doughnut, but grilled cheese empire Tom+Chee is combining a salty favorite with some of their most beloved menu items.

The fast-casual restaurant is transforming its grilled cheese sandwiches, melts, and doughnuts, crusting its signature menu items with crushed CHEETOS® Crunchy FLAMIN' HOT® Cheese Flavored Snacks, available now at Tom+Chee stores nationwide including their Grandville location.

Not only can you try this surprisingly delicious combo on the three selected menu items – Tom+Chee is allowing you to add the snack to any of their sandwiches or sweet treats.

