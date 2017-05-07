Bill would eliminate state’s pistol registration mandate

Glendale, UNITED STATES: A man chooses a gun at the Gun Gallery in Glendale, California, 18 April 2007. The massacre at Virginia Tech has ignited fresh talk in the Democratic-led US Congress about tightening US gun laws but it is doubtful enough lawmakers will tackle the politically charged issue. With so many citizens in love with their guns and defensive of their right under the Constitution to keep and bear arms, politicians are reluctant to take on gun owners or the powerful gun lobby. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker has drafted legislation that aims to eliminate the state’s pistol registration mandate.
Under current state law, a person cannot purchase, carry, possess, or transport a pistol in Michigan without first obtaining a license for it.
But MLive.com reports that a bill introduced by Republican state Rep. Lee Chatfield of Levering would make those registrations optional, and eliminate the $250 fine for not registering.
Chatfield says Michigan’s requirement does little to fight crime and the government has no need for a “list of law-abiding citizens who legally purchase pistols.”
The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary. It would need to pass the full House, full Senate and be approved by Gov. Rick Snyder to become law.