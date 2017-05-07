× French voters are choosing new president today

PARIS (CNN) — France is voting today in the final act of one of the most tumultuous presidential election campaigns in the country’s history.

All voting stations will close by 8 p.m. Sunday, and polling companies release usually reliable projections of the final result almost immediately afterward.

Whoever wins the poll — whether it’s the independent centrist Emmanuel Macron or the far-right’s Marine Le Pen — the next French president will inherit a country bitterly divided.

France is suffering from high unemployment, a stagnant economy and security worries. The government has struggled to cope with immigration and integration.

By midday, 28.23% of registered voters had cast their ballots, Interior Ministry figures show. That figure is likely to allay fears in Macron’s camp, as a high abstention rate would likely hit him harder than Le Pen, according to analysts.

In the election’s first round two weeks ago, voters rejected representatives of all the traditional mainstream political parties in France, with Macron and Le Pen topping an 11-strong field, taking 24% and 21% of the vote respectively.

The two-round election, which has played out like something of a soap opera, was hit with another scandal at the eleventh hour, when Macron’s campaign announced it had been the target of a “massive and coordinated” hacking operation.

Around 14.5 gigabytes of emails, personal and business documents were posted to the text-sharing site Pastebin just hours before the campaign period came to a close Friday night.

Macron’s party said the hackers had mixed fake documents with authentic ones “to create confusion and misinformation.” It is not clear who was behind the attack.

Le Pen has spent the past few weeks battling to extend her appeal beyond her traditional base of supporters, while Macron has been attempting to convince voters that he is not part of the political elite they rejected in the first round.

Macron, 39, has campaigned on a pro-Europe, pro-integration platform. Le Pen, 48, has suggested she would aim to take France out of the European Union, withdraw it from NATO and forge closer ties with Russia.