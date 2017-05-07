× Report: Corrections officer killed in highway crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 51-year-old corrections officer has reportedly died after a crash on U.S. 131 early Sunday morning.

According to MLive, Russell Alan Stonehouse, of Grand Rapids, was killed around 2 a.m. after his vehicle lost control and flipped while he was driving near M-82 in Reynolds Township.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the rollover, but say neither alcohol or drugs were involved.

The publication reports, Stonehouse was a corrections officer with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.