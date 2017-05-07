Shots fired in Wyoming, no victims found

Posted 1:18 AM, May 7, 2017, by
crime_gun

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating after they were called to an apartment complex near the Godwin Heights neighborhood Saturday night for reports of shots fired.

Officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue SE and Hines Street SE around 9:30 p.m.

We’re told officers did find shell casings but no reports of any injuries.

No description was available as for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Wyoming police at (616) 530-7300.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s