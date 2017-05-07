× Shots fired in Wyoming, no victims found

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating after they were called to an apartment complex near the Godwin Heights neighborhood Saturday night for reports of shots fired.

Officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue SE and Hines Street SE around 9:30 p.m.

We’re told officers did find shell casings but no reports of any injuries.

No description was available as for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Wyoming police at (616) 530-7300.