Sunday marks final day of business for all MC Sports stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday, May 7 marks the final day in business for Grand Rapids-based sporting goods retailer MC Sports.

Employees confirmed to FOX 17 on Sunday afternoon any remaining stores that hadn’t already been closed would close for good by the end of the day.

The company announced in Feb. it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Days later it was announced the bankruptcy would results in liquidation sales of all remaining merchandise and the closure of all 66 stores in the Midwest.

MC Sports had 24 stores in Michigan, including two in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, and one each in Battle Creek, Grandville, Holland, Muskegon, Belmont and Big Rapids.

The retailer’s founders blamed the rise of online shopping, in large part, to the demise of the sporting goods chain.

“It’s the sign of the times,” former CEO Morton Finkelstein told FOX 17 in Feb. “The Internet is taking over heavily, people don’t shop stores anymore.”

Originally called “Michigan Clothers,” MC Sports began as a family-owned company with roots going back to the original Grand Rapids store in 1946.