Young man impresses Kalamazoo officer with 'survivor kits'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A young man in Kalamazoo sure did brighten up an officer’s day Saturday with a handmade creation.

Alicia Edwards’ son made ‘survivor kits’ full of candy as a way to show his appreciation for what our men and women in blue do for the community.

The kit included a lifesaver to remind the officer how many times they have stepped in to help people. The list included several other candies like smarties to give officers ‘wisdom’ for those split-second decisions, and gum to help everyone stick together.

“He was happy to be able to give it to him,” Edwards said.

