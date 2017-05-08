Another frost possible tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- It was a very cold start to the morning for many locations in West Michigan as we all experienced some sort of freeze this AM.

Morning lows ranged from the mid 20s right to the freezing mark of 32. I even saw a few locations on the WeatherBug networks we have set up reach as low as 24 in Battle Creek.

High pressure has brought us calmer conditions and clearer skies overnight. This mixed with a much colder airmass has led to near record lows this morning.

Future track temps right as the sun rises tomorrow shows temps warmer than they were this morning. I would agree with this, but I'd like to note that I would expect temperatures to fall slightly more than this. Temps areawide will range closer to the freezing mark, but not as far into the 20s. Expect frost tomorrow, but temps at or below the freezing mark will be much more brief.