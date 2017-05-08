Doctors say they can place stents in patients from a different city or room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you were scheduled for surgery but told the doctor would be performing the procedure from anothercity, would you do it?

Doctors at Spectrum Health have performed a study that shows it's both possible and safe. Dr. Ryan Manner says study is the first of its kind.

Dr. Manner and others hope to eliminate geographic barriers while installing stents, and they're calling it telestenting. Manner describes this first step in performing surgeries remotely as similar to playing a video game.

"We demonstrated with this research that is it's both safe and feasable to perform stenting on a patient when the physician and patient are not in the same room." The concept is simple: a robot places a stent into an artery with the help of a few monitors, with the physician guiding the robot using joy sticks. Yes, just like a video game.

"Instead of standing at the patient's bedside pushing the device in and out of the heart to fix these arteries, we actually sit within the confides of a cockpit," Dr. Madder said.

We're told the robot actually gives doctors a greater level of precision during the procedure. The doctor is able to accurately measure the length of the blockage and choose the best size stent.

Dr. Madder developed a study, placing guidewires, balloons and stents into 20 different remotely, with the physician in a different room--not in the operating room with the patient.

Dr. Manner says telestenting could benefit patients in areas that don't have access to local specialists. It's estimated a half of a million people live more than 60 minutes' travel time to the nearest hospital capable of putting in a stent.

More research is needed to determine if telestenting will work over greater distances. The research is being funded through philanthropy from West Michigan donors.