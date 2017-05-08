Driver blames rollover crash on spider

Posted 2:09 PM, May 8, 2017, by

Photo from Leelanau Co. Sheriff

CENTERVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was injured in a crash in northern Michigan and the driver claims he was distracted by a spider.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Leelanau County.  The driver, a 26-year-old man from Grawn, Michigan, told deputies that he had been distracted by a spider on the visor above his head. His 2005 GMC Envoy veered off the road, through a ditch and some bushes before coming to rest against some trees, according to deputies.

The man was not hurt, but his passenger, a 29-year-old woman also from Grawn suffered a wrist injury.

