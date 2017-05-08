Emaciated Mastiff with mange in desperate need of medical care

DETROIT, Mich– The Detroit Dog Rescue is asking for help caring for a Mastiff that was rescued this week.

The dog ended up in the rescue’s care after someone dropped him off at Detroit Animal Care and Control. The animal, who’s been named Benny is severely underweight, has a bad case of mange that makes his skin extra sensitive and may also be partially blind in one eye.

The Detroit Dog Rescue says despite Benny’s numerous ailments, he’s very trusting and affectionate. Because of his medical conditions, he’ll have to be isolated from other animals for the next few months.

The Detroit Dog Rescue is hoping to raise at least $3,000 for Benny’s ongoing medical costs. Donations can be made on their website and are tax deductible.

The Detroit Dog Rescue was founded in 2011 and opened the city’s first and only no-kill shelter in 2014.