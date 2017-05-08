Fantasy football tabletop game, Feetball, Kickstarter begins today

Posted 12:34 PM, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, May 8, 2017

Love fantasy football and board games? There's a new game in the works that combines the fun of both of those activities.

Feetball is a fantasy football tabletop game, where the goal is to score the most points by using the mechanics of football. The board game is meant to be played during a live football game, so players earn points by predicting what will happen on each play of the real game.

In the game, players can call plays, gain yards, kick field goals, and score touchdowns. There are also cards that change up plays so it always stays interesting.

Game creator and West Michigan native, Jake Mulvaney, brought in the game and explained how it works.

The Kickstarter for Feetball runs until June 1. For updates and more, follow Feetball on Facebook and Twitter.

