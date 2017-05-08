Griffins Set For Game Four Against Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Griffins are hosting the Chicago Wolves again on Monday night as they look to extend their series lead to 3-1 before heading back to Chicago for Game 5 in their best-of-7 series.

Defenseman Robbie Russo spoke to FOX 17's Stephanie Funkhouser before the matchup on Monday.

