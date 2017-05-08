Griffins Take 3-1 Series Lead over Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins took the 3-1 series lead over the Chicago Wolves after winning 6-3 on Monday night in Game 4.

They head back to Chicago for Game 5 on Saturday, May 13.

