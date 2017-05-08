Make mom a 3D card for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cost of greeting cards can really add up, and you can spend a lot of time searching to find the right one. Instead of spending time and money on a Hallmark card, why not make one yourself for mom this Mother's Day?

Materials:

Card Stock

Green Paper

Assorted Colored Scrap Paper

Scissors

Glue

Directions:

Begin by cutting the green sheet of paper down a little, so it fits the inside of the card stock. Fold the paper in half. Cut some slits in the green paper. Make sure they don't reach the end of the paper, because they'll be folding out of the card. Lift the cuts and create a crease. Open the green sheet of paper and turn the creases "inside out," do they form a corner when the card opens. Glue the green paper onto the card stock, but be sure to leave the slits up and away from the glue. Cut out pictures to glue onto the bent slits.

For full instructions, click here.