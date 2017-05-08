Stamp Out Hunger will pick up food donations on Saturday, May 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids community will be filling up paper bags with food for those in need at the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.

In 2016, Feeding America West Michigan collected 108,000 pounds of food from Stamp Out Hunger, and hope to reach 200,000 pounds this year.

Grand Rapids residents will receive a paper collection bag from the National Association of Letter Carriers. To donate, just fill the paper bag with food and place it by the mailbox on Saturday, and a mail carrier will pick it up.

For those who don't live in Grand Rapids and want to make a donation, Feeding America West Michigan has the option for people to give a meal online. For every $1 donated, they'll provide four means to people in need in the area.

For more details on participating areas and to make an online donation, visit FeedWM.org.