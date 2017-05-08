× State lawmaker arrested for drunk driving

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich– State Representative John Kivela has been taken into custody for allegedly drunk driving.

WLUC reports the Democrat from Marquette has been lodged at the Clinton County Jail after being arrested Monday afternoon. Details of the arrest have not been released.

Representative Kivela has not been arraigned yet.

This isn’t the first time the State Representative has been arrested.

In 2015 he pleaded guilty to operating under the influence after he was found swerving on the road with an open bottle of whiskey in his pickup truck.