State lawmaker arrested for drunk driving

Posted 11:46 PM, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48PM, May 8, 2017

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich– State Representative John Kivela has been taken into custody for allegedly drunk driving.

WLUC reports the Democrat from Marquette has been lodged at the Clinton County Jail after being arrested Monday afternoon. Details of the arrest have not been released.

Representative Kivela has not been arraigned yet.

This isn’t the first time the State Representative has been arrested.

In 2015 he pleaded guilty to operating under the influence after he was found swerving on the road with an open bottle of whiskey in his pickup truck.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s