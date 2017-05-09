AP source: Abedin didn’t send as many emails as Comey said

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server says Huma Abedin did not forward “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband’s laptop, as FBI Director James Comey testified to Congress.

Comey last week provided new details about the investigation during a Senate committee hearing.

He said Abedin, a top Clinton aide, was in the practice of forwarding emails to the laptop of her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner, to be printed out and that “hundreds and thousands” had been forwarded.

But a person familiar with the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the testimony publicly, says that was a misstatement of the number of emails involved.

The FBI had no immediate comment Tuesday.