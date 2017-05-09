Excellence in Education: Danielle LaJoye keeps her students moving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORR, Mich-- FOX 17, the Michigan Lottery and MSU Basketball coach Tom Izzo have teamed up for the Excellence in Education Awards.

On Monday, Danielle LaJoye at Dorr Elementary was recognized for her efforts to keep her students and moving and maintaining a positive learning environment.

"We do a lot of things to keep them on their feet, and keep them active and engaged. We do a lot of fun activities, songs and dances, and science experiments, all kinds of good stuff," says LaJoye.

Danielle received a $500 check for the Michigan Lottery and her classroom received a $500 grant.

