× Graphic Photos: Dog found blind and bleeding in resident’s backyard

FENTON, Mich– A dog in Genesee County will need extensive medical care after he was found curled up and bleeding in someone’s yard.

Genesee County Animal Control responded to the scene and rushed the animal to a veterinarian’s office after seeing how badly injured he was.

Doctors say the dog, who’s been named Harvey Dent, has severe burns on his body, including his eyes, leaving him blind in at least one of them. The dog has also been diagnosed with Parvovirus which is a highly contagious viral illness that can have symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and severe weight loss. If left untreated, it can be deadly.

According to Adopt-A-Pet in Fenton, Harvey Dent is scared of new things right now and is having trouble navigating around due to the damage to his eyes. However, they say as soon as someone begins talking to him, he’ll wag his whole body.

The animal shelter says Harvey Dent’s skin will need time to heal, and that his worst eye will have to be removed. He’ll have to go to an eye specialist for the other one.

It will be a few months before the dog is available for adoption.

Anyone interested in adding him to their family or donating to his ongoing medical costs can do that on the shelter’s PayPal site.